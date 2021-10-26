October 26, 2021
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Bulls rack up 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (28.9).
  • Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.
  • The Bulls rack up 415.1 yards per game, 55.0 more yards than the 360.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • When Buffalo totals over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Bowling Green is 6-2-0 this season.
  • The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more in four chances.
  • Bowling Green's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This season the Falcons average 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).
  • Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.6 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).
Season Stats

BuffaloStatsBowling Green

32.4

Avg. Points Scored

19.5

25.6

Avg. Points Allowed

28.9

415.1

Avg. Total Yards

314.9

403.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

360.1

8

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12