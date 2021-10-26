Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 0.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bulls rack up 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (28.9).
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.
- The Bulls rack up 415.1 yards per game, 55.0 more yards than the 360.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.
- When Buffalo totals over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 6-2-0 this season.
- The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more in four chances.
- Bowling Green's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Falcons average 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12