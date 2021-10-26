Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this season.
- Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 15.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Cougars score 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers give up.
- When BYU puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).
- In games that BYU churns out over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this season.
- This year, the Cavaliers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers put up 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).
- When Virginia puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers average 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up (386.4).
- In games that Virginia totals more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Cavaliers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9