The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The point total is 64.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this season.

Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in three of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 15.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Cougars score 26 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per matchup the Cavaliers give up.

When BYU puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).

In games that BYU churns out over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 5-2-0 this season.

This year, the Cavaliers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers put up 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).

When Virginia puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cavaliers average 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up (386.4).

In games that Virginia totals more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Cavaliers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (12).

Season Stats