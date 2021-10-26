Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Tulane's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points greater than the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Bearcats rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave give up (42.3).
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 42.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (493.9).
- In games that Cincinnati churns out over 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).
- This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).
- When Tulane scores more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats allow per contest (296.4).
- When Tulane amasses more than 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7