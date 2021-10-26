AAC foes square off when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 24.5 points. The game's over/under is 62.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 85.7% of Tulane's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points greater than the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Bearcats rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave give up (42.3).

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (493.9).

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).

This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).

When Tulane scores more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats allow per contest (296.4).

When Tulane amasses more than 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats