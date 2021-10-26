October 26, 2021
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 10 points. The over/under is set at 46.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
  • Florida State's games have gone over 46 points in six of seven chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 51.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is five points above the 41 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 46.
  • The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more (in five chances).
  • Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Tigers score 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles surrender (26.4).
  • The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles give up per matchup (388.9).
  • Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 388.9 yards.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .
  • Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Seminoles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10 points or more.
  • Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Seminoles put up 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers allow (14.6).
  • When Florida State puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Seminoles collect 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers give up (337.6).
  • Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 337.6 yards.
  • This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats

ClemsonStatsFlorida State

20

Avg. Points Scored

31.3

14.6

Avg. Points Allowed

26.4

321.3

Avg. Total Yards

413.4

337.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

388.9

8

Giveaways

14

9

Takeaways

9