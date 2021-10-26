Publish date:
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in all six games this season.
- Troy's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 19.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.3 points more than the 36.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 61.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Trojans games this season.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- In Coastal Carolina's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more so far this season.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans give up (19.6).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Chanticleers collect 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 285.9 yards.
- This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Trojans rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers allow (17.1).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 17.1 points.
- The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers give up (323.7).
- Troy is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 323.7 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
45.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.3
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
522.9
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
323.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.9
3
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
17