October 26, 2021
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 12th-ranked rushing attack will meet the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 18.5 points in the outing. The contest has a 52-point over/under.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

  • Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in all six games this season.
  • Troy's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 19.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 15.3 points more than the 36.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 61.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 52 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Trojans games this season.
  • In Coastal Carolina's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans give up (19.6).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.
  • The Chanticleers collect 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 285.9 yards.
  • This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
  • Troy has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Troy's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Trojans rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers allow (17.1).
  • Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 17.1 points.
  • The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers give up (323.7).
  • Troy is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 323.7 yards.
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (4).
Season Stats

Coastal CarolinaStatsTroy

45.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.3

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.6

522.9

Avg. Total Yards

354.6

323.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

285.9

3

Giveaways

10

4

Takeaways

17