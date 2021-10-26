The South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) are 9.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game has a 56.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

South Florida's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.2 points lower than the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 59.9, 3.4 points above Thursday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Pirates average 3.6 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Bulls allow (32.3).

When East Carolina puts up more than 32.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates rack up 44.4 fewer yards per game (418.9), than the Bulls give up per outing (463.3).

When East Carolina amasses over 463.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in four chances).

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year the Bulls rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Pirates give up (28.4).

South Florida is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Bulls collect 79.3 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Pirates give up per contest (430.0).

This year the Bulls have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats