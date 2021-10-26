The UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) are 11.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 47.5 points three of seven times.

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, eight more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Owls average 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Owls average 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per contest.

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Miners rack up 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls surrender (21).

When UTEP puts up more than 21 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Miners average only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow (372.6).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 372.6 yards.

This season the Miners have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats