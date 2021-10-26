October 26, 2021
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) hit the field for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are big, 14-point favorites. The game's over/under is 51.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 23.3 points more than the 27.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this year.
  • The Bulldogs are 4-2 ATS when favored by 14 points or more this season.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators give up (21.1).
  • When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).
  • When Georgia totals over 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
  • Against the spread, Florida is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators rack up 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Florida picks up more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Gators have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).
Season Stats

GeorgiaStatsFlorida

38.4

Avg. Points Scored

34.4

6.6

Avg. Points Allowed

21.1

430.1

Avg. Total Yards

501.7

209.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.4

7

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

6