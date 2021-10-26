Publish date:
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 23.3 points more than the 27.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
- In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs are 4-2 ATS when favored by 14 points or more this season.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators give up (21.1).
- When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).
- When Georgia totals over 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.
- The Gators rack up 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Florida picks up more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Gators have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6