The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 5-point favorites on the road at Allen E. Paulson Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have productive running games, with the Panthers 16th in rushing yards per game, and the Eagles 10th. The over/under is set at 55.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 55 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.1 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Panthers average 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles surrender (33.9).

The Panthers collect 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4), than the Eagles allow per matchup (495.3).

In games that Georgia State picks up over 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Georgia Southern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 23.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Panthers surrender (32.4).

The Eagles average 359.6 yards per game, 54.3 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Panthers allow.

When Georgia Southern churns out more than 413.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats