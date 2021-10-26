ACC rivals meet when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 56 points for the outing.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 30.1 points per game, seven more than the Hokies allow per contest (23.1).

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets collect 45 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies allow per matchup (381.6).

When Georgia Tech amasses more than 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Hokies put up 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.9).

Virginia Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Hokies rack up 89 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (418.7).

This season the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).

Season Stats