The No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the sixth-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) and the 14th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The game has a point total of 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).

Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).

When Houston amasses over 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

SMU has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Mustangs score 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars give up (278.9).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 278.9 yards.

The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats