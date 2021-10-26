October 26, 2021
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the sixth-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) and the 14th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The game has a point total of 62.5.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 62.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
  • Houston is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
  • Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.
  • The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).
  • When Houston amasses over 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
  • SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • SMU has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Mustangs score 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars give up (278.9).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 278.9 yards.
  • The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSMU

36.3

Avg. Points Scored

42.7

17.3

Avg. Points Allowed

22.7

363.7

Avg. Total Yards

525.4

278.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

396

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

10