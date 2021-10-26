Publish date:
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 66.8 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).
- When Houston amasses over 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
- SMU has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs score 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars surrender (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars give up (278.9).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 278.9 yards.
- The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10