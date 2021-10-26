October 26, 2021
Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium. Rutgers is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Rutgers and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
  • In 37.5% of Illinois' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Rutgers has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).
  • When Rutgers records more than 23.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Scarlet Knights collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (402.8).
  • The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
  • Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • So far this season, the Fighting Illini have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Fighting Illini rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.6).
  • Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
  • The Fighting Illini average 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (370.1).
  • Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 370.1 yards.
  • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats

RutgersStatsIllinois

24.1

Avg. Points Scored

18.0

22.6

Avg. Points Allowed

23.8

335.7

Avg. Total Yards

323.9

370.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

402.8

6

Giveaways

9

10

Takeaways

12