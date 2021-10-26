Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- In 37.5% of Illinois' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- The two teams combine to score 42.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.
- The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).
- When Rutgers records more than 23.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (402.8).
- The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- So far this season, the Fighting Illini have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Fighting Illini rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.6).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (370.1).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 370.1 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Illinois
24.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.0
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
335.7
Avg. Total Yards
323.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
402.8
6
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
12