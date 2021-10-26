A pair of the nation's strongest rushing defenses meet when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 19 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The point total is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

In 57.1% of West Virginia's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 6.1 points below the 53.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Cyclones score 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers give up (21.7).

When Iowa State records more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (356.7).

When Iowa State churns out over 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mountaineers put up 28.4 points per game, 11.4 more than the Cyclones surrender (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow (262.3).

When West Virginia churns out over 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats