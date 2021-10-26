The TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense will take on the Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by 3 points in the game. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only once this year.

TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-3-1 this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Wildcats rack up 27 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender per matchup (31.6).

The Wildcats collect 91 fewer yards per game (360.1), than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (451.1).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats give up (24.6).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (349.9).

In games that TCU picks up more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

Season Stats