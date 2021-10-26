Publish date:
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only once this year.
- TCU's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-3-1 this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Wildcats rack up 27 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender per matchup (31.6).
- The Wildcats collect 91 fewer yards per game (360.1), than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (451.1).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats give up (24.6).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (349.9).
- In games that TCU picks up more than 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8