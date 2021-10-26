The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 1-point underdog. An over/under of 47 is set in the game.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is eight points below the 55 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-1-0 this year.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.7).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats average 386.1 yards per game, 59.2 more yards than the 326.9 the Bulldogs allow per outing.

In games that Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulldogs average 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).

When Mississippi State records more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 423.4 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Wildcats give up.

In games that Mississippi State piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Season Stats