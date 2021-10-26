Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47-point total for this game is eight points below the 55 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-1-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.7).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Wildcats average 386.1 yards per game, 59.2 more yards than the 326.9 the Bulldogs allow per outing.
- In games that Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bulldogs average 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).
- When Mississippi State records more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 423.4 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that Mississippi State piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Mississippi State
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
386.1
Avg. Total Yards
423.4
320.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
12
Giveaways
12
4
Takeaways
9