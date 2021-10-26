Publish date:
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 9.4 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.4 points under the 61.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this season.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Flames score 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (44.0).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 44.0 points.
- The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen allow per contest (495.0).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 495.0 yards.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 36 points or more.
- UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Minutemen score 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 17.9 points.
- The Minutemen rack up just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow per contest (302.0).
- In games that UMass picks up over 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.0
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9