The Liberty Flames (6-2) are 36-point favorites when they host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) in a FBS Independent matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. The total is 58.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 9.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.4 points under the 61.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this season.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Flames score 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (44.0).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 44.0 points.

The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen allow per contest (495.0).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 495.0 yards.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over nine times, while the Minutemen have forced nine.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 36 points or more.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Minutemen score 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 17.9 points.

The Minutemen rack up just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow per contest (302.0).

In games that UMass picks up over 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).

Season Stats