Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just once this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Louisiana has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (33.9).
- When Louisiana scores more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats give up per matchup.
- In games that Louisiana picks up more than 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.0).
- Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.
- The Bobcats collect 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (380.0).
- Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 380.0 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight more times (15 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11