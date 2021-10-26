The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point favorites when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field. The contest has a point total set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just once this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Louisiana has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (33.9).

When Louisiana scores more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats give up per matchup.

In games that Louisiana picks up more than 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bobcats average 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.0).

Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Bobcats collect 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (380.0).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 380.0 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight more times (15 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats