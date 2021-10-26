The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 5.5 points when they go on the road to play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 52.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

In 57.1% of Old Dominion's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.9 points lower than the 64.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in three chances.

Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs give up (31.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 34.8 more yards per game (392.1) than the Monarchs give up per matchup (357.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-4-0 this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Monarchs average 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs allow (33).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.

The Monarchs rack up 89.9 fewer yards per game (360) than the Bulldogs give up (449.9).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Season Stats