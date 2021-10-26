The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites at home at Joan C. Edwards Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature productive passing attacks, with the Thundering Herd fifth in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 14th. The over/under is 65.5 for this game.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points just two times this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 65.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.5 points per game, two less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.5 points greater than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.5 total in this game is 6.3 points above the 59.2 average total in Panthers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd score just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (488.9).

When Marshall picks up over 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Panthers put up 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).

When Florida International puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (391.9).

In games that Florida International amasses over 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats