Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points just two times this season.
- Florida International's games have gone over 65.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.5 points per game, two less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.5 points greater than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.5 total in this game is 6.3 points above the 59.2 average total in Panthers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd score just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (488.9).
- When Marshall picks up over 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Panthers put up 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).
- When Florida International puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (391.9).
- In games that Florida International amasses over 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4