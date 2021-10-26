Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins score just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).
- When Maryland records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.
- In games that Maryland amasses over 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Hoosiers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
- Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.7 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins give up.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8