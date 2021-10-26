The Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The contest's point total is 50.5.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins score just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).

When Maryland records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 421.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 362.6 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.

In games that Maryland amasses over 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Hoosiers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.7 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins give up.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats