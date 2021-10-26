Publish date:
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
- Saturday's total is 21.0 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Wolverines score 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans allow (18.7).
- Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans give up per matchup (406.1).
- When Michigan churns out more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Spartans put up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
- Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
- The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines allow per contest (299.0).
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 299.0 yards.
- This season the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Michigan State
37.7
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
452.1
299.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.1
4
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
12