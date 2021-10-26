The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field to try to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 51 points for the outing.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's total is 21.0 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.0, 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Wolverines score 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans allow (18.7).

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Wolverines rack up 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans give up per matchup (406.1).

When Michigan churns out more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Spartans put up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines allow per contest (299.0).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 299.0 yards.

This season the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).

Season Stats