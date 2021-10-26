The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Southern Miss is a 13.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 48.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in five of six games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.1 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread twice this year.

The Blue Raiders covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders average just 1.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Eagles give up (28.4).

When Middle Tennessee records more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (349.1), than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (350.9).

When Middle Tennessee amasses more than 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have seven takeaways .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles average 14.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Blue Raiders allow (28.7).

The Golden Eagles average 257.9 yards per game, 158.4 fewer yards than the 416.3 the Blue Raiders allow.

The Golden Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats