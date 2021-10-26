The Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. A 43.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.

The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Golden Gophers put up 26.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per matchup the Wildcats allow.

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.1 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7), than the Wildcats allow per outing (417.4).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.4 yards.

The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats score just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.6).

When Northwestern scores more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers allow (312).

When Northwestern picks up more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats