Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 26.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per matchup the Wildcats allow.
- Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.1 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7), than the Wildcats allow per outing (417.4).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.4 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 11 takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats score just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.6).
- When Northwestern scores more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers allow (312).
- When Northwestern picks up more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353
312
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11