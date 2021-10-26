SEC foes square off when the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 16 points. A total of 63 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.3 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 72.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .

The 63 total in this game is 10.3 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Commodores games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Tigers rack up 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.9 yards.

The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 16 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Commodores rack up 13.3 points per game, 23.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (37.1).

The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers give up.

The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats