October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC foes square off when the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 16 points. A total of 63 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 15.3 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 72.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 63 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .
  • The 63 total in this game is 10.3 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Commodores games this season.
  • Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 16 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • The Tigers rack up 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.
  • Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.4 points.
  • The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).
  • Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.9 yards.
  • The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.
  • Thus far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
  • The Commodores have been underdogs by 16 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Vanderbilt's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Commodores rack up 13.3 points per game, 23.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (37.1).
  • The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers give up.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MissouriStatsVanderbilt

34.4

Avg. Points Scored

13.3

37.1

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

447.1

Avg. Total Yards

291.4

489.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.9

7

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12