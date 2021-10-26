Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.3 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 72.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 63 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .
- The 63 total in this game is 10.3 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Commodores games this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 16 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Tigers rack up 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 458.9 yards.
- The Tigers have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 12 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 16 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Commodores rack up 13.3 points per game, 23.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (37.1).
- The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers give up.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12