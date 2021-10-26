October 26, 2021
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have combined for 57 points just twice this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
  • Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.3 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • NC State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack rack up five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals surrender (27).
  • When NC State scores more than 27 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack average only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).
  • NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.1 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .
  • Louisville has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This year, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals average 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (312.6).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 312.6 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).
Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11