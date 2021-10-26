Publish date:
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined for 57 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
- Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 13.3 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- NC State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolf Pack rack up five more points per game (32) than the Cardinals surrender (27).
- When NC State scores more than 27 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per outing (423.1).
- NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.1 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average 31.7 points per game, 15 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.
- The Cardinals collect 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (312.6).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 312.6 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11