The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, meet the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and their ninth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. The point total for the contest is set at 50.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of seven games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52 points, two more than the set total in this contest.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Cornhuskers put up 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 478.8 yards per game, 177.2 more yards than the 301.6 the Boilermakers allow per outing.

In games that Nebraska amasses over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Boilermakers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Boilermakers average just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (19.4).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up.

Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.4 yards.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats