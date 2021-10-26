Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of seven games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52 points, two more than the set total in this contest.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Cornhuskers put up 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (16.3).
- Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 478.8 yards per game, 177.2 more yards than the 301.6 the Boilermakers allow per outing.
- In games that Nebraska amasses over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Boilermakers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Boilermakers average just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (19.4).
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up.
- Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 348.4 yards.
- This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8