MWC rivals square off when the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 20.5 points. The total has been set at 58 points for this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in one game this season.

Friday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.9 points under the 58.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 58.5, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.

The 58 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Wolf Pack score just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3) than the Rebels allow per contest (448.3).

When Nevada picks up over 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels rack up 93.5 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (389.6).

This season the Rebels have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).

Season Stats