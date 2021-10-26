Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in one game this season.
- Friday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 0.9 points under the 58.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 58.5, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under of 58.
- The 58 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Wolf Pack score just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels allow (33.9).
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3) than the Rebels allow per contest (448.3).
- When Nevada picks up over 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
- The Rebels rack up 93.5 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (389.6).
- This season the Rebels have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9