The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1). The point total for the outing is set at 62.5.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.9 points per game average.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 52.9 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.3 PPG average total in Tar Heels games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Fighting Irish rack up just 2.1 more points per game (31) than the Tar Heels give up (28.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up just nine fewer yards per game (370), than the Tar Heels allow per contest (379).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 379 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Tar Heels have forced (10).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-4-0 this season.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Tar Heels put up 13.8 more points per game (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Tar Heels collect 471.3 yards per game, 101 more yards than the 370.3 the Fighting Irish allow.

In games that North Carolina picks up over 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Tar Heels have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (16).

Season Stats