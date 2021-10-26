The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will play the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 18.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 60 in this game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in all seven games this season.

Penn State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 60 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.2 points lower than the two team's combined 76.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 26.7 points more than the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.6, 3.6 points more than Saturday's total of 60.

The 60 total in this game is 9.4 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Nittany Lions games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Ohio State has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.7).

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (324.4).

In games that Ohio State piles up over 324.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (13).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Nittany Lions put up 8.3 more points per game (26.9) than the Buckeyes give up (18.6).

Penn State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.6 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 23.5 more yards per game (373.9) than the Buckeyes give up (350.4).

Penn State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 350.4 yards.

This season the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (11).

