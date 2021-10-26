October 26, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game has a point total set at 66.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Texas Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .
  • The 59.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Sooners put up 41.8 points per game, 11.2 more than the Red Raiders allow per contest (30.6).
  • Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.
  • The Sooners collect 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (385.4).
  • In games that Oklahoma churns out more than 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .
  • Texas Tech is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
  • Texas Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Red Raiders score 34.3 points per game, 9.7 more than the Sooners surrender (24.6).
  • Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
  • The Red Raiders rack up 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.
  • When Texas Tech piles up more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Sooners' takeaways (12).
Season Stats

OklahomaStatsTexas Tech

41.8

Avg. Points Scored

34.3

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

30.6

469

Avg. Total Yards

437.9

382.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

8

Giveaways

13

12

Takeaways

10