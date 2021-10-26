The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 30.5-point favorites when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just one time this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 54.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (42.1).

The Cowboys rack up 96 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per outing (472.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This year, the Jayhawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.

Kansas has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Jayhawks put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys surrender (20.1).

When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks rack up 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys allow.

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.

This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats