Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just one time this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 54.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (42.1).
- The Cowboys rack up 96 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per outing (472.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This year, the Jayhawks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.
- Kansas has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This season the Jayhawks put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys surrender (20.1).
- When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks rack up 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys allow.
- Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.
- This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8