Pac-12 foes square off when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 24 points. The point total is set at 49 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 49 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 58.8, 9.8 points more than Saturday's total of 49.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 24 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Ducks rack up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).

Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Ducks average 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

In games that Oregon totals more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this season Colorado has two wins against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per matchup (399.9).

This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats