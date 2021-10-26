Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 49 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 58.8, 9.8 points more than Saturday's total of 49.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 24 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Ducks rack up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).
- Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Ducks average 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
- In games that Oregon totals more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this season Colorado has two wins against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
- Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per matchup (399.9).
- This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5