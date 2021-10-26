Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 56 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State's games this season have gone over 56 points three of seven times.

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Oregon State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Beavers put up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears allow (23.6).

When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers collect 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (364.9).

In games that Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Cal has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers give up.

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up (391.7).

In games that Cal churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats