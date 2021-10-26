Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State's games this season have gone over 56 points three of seven times.
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oregon State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Beavers put up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears allow (23.6).
- When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers collect 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (364.9).
- In games that Oregon State churns out over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Golden Bears have won against the spread in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Cal has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers give up.
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up (391.7).
- In games that Cal churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9