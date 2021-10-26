The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are 9.5-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature dynamic passing games, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The point total is set at 61.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in four of seven games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 16.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (390.1).

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 390.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Miami has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 19.6 points.

The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.

In games that Miami churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats