Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is 16.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.
- The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (390.1).
- When Pittsburgh churns out more than 390.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).
- Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 19.6 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
- In games that Miami churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5