Publish date:
Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rice vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Rice has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just two times this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 57 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 16 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 15.4 points under the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green allow (35).
- The Owls rack up 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green give up per matchup.
- This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mean Green are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
- North Texas' games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Mean Green score 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls surrender (37.4).
- The Mean Green rack up just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls give up (439).
- When North Texas amasses more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|North Texas
18
Avg. Points Scored
23
37.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35
313.9
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
439
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.1
14
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
11