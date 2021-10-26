C-USA rivals square off when the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 57 points.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just two times this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 57 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 15.4 points under the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green allow (35).

The Owls rack up 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green give up per matchup.

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Mean Green score 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls surrender (37.4).

The Mean Green rack up just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls give up (439).

When North Texas amasses more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats