The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) will put their seventh-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 22 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are favored by only 1 point in the game. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 21.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 15.7 points below the 61.2 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs average 10.1 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs give up (20.9).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.

The Aztecs rack up 331.4 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 338.6 the Bulldogs give up per contest.

When San Diego State totals over 338.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (15).

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Fresno State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs allow (15.7).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 15.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 479.6 yards per game, 200.5 more yards than the 279.1 the Aztecs allow.

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 279.1 yards.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Aztecs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats