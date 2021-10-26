The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Francisco has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears surrender.

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per matchup (341.9).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 341.9 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Bears rack up 14.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the 49ers give up (24.8).

The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up (324.0).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

Chicago has not gone over the total in three home games this year.

On the road, San Francisco has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, in three away games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

