Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- San Francisco has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- The 49ers average 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per matchup the Bears surrender.
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
- The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears give up per matchup (341.9).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 341.9 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Bears rack up 14.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the 49ers give up (24.8).
- The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up (324.0).
- This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- Chicago has not gone over the total in three home games this year.
- On the road, San Francisco has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- This season, in three away games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
Powered by Data Skrive.