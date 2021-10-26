The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at CEFCU Stadium. Wyoming is a 3-point underdog. A total of 41 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State's games this season have gone over 41 points four of eight times.

So far this season, 50% of Wyoming's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 42.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.9 points lower than the 43.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 11.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 7.6 more than the set total in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 3-5-0 this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Jose State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per contest the Cowboys allow.

When San Jose State records more than 21.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys allow per contest (311.1).

San Jose State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 311.1 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Cowboys rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans allow (22.8).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys average 322.1 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 349 the Spartans give up.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 349 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

Season Stats