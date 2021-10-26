The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Arkansas State is a 9-point underdog. The contest's point total is set at 67.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 67 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.5 points higher than the combined 58.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 66.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.4 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 3-4-0 this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Jaguars rack up 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves allow (44).

The Jaguars collect 393.9 yards per game, 184.7 fewer yards than the 578.6 the Red Wolves give up per outing.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Wolves have forced (10).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves put up 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves average 434.3 yards per game, 99 more yards than the 335.3 the Jaguars allow.

When Arkansas State amasses more than 335.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Red Wolves have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats