The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdog. A 48-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford's games this season have gone over 48 points five of seven times.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.3 points above the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies allow (19.7).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Cardinal collect only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7) than the Huskies give up per contest (333.4).

In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Huskies average 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal surrender (28).

When Washington records more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies average 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (405.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

