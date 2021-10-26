Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford's games this season have gone over 48 points five of seven times.
- In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points above the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies allow (19.7).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Cardinal collect only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7) than the Huskies give up per contest (333.4).
- In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Huskies average 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal surrender (28).
- When Washington records more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Huskies average 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (405.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10