October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdog. A 48-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Stanford's games this season have gone over 48 points five of seven times.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
  • Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.3 points above the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.
  • Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies allow (19.7).
  • Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
  • The Cardinal collect only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7) than the Huskies give up per contest (333.4).
  • In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
  • Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Huskies average 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal surrender (28).
  • When Washington records more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Huskies average 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal allow per matchup (405.4).
  • This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

StanfordStatsWashington

26.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.1

28

Avg. Points Allowed

19.7

351.7

Avg. Total Yards

349.7

405.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

333.4

7

Giveaways

12

5

Takeaways

10