Two of the nation's toughest pass defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Orange average 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles give up (20.7).

When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Orange average 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (344.4).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 344.4 yards.

The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles average 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange give up per contest (325).

In games that Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Season Stats