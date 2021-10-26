Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Boston College's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Orange average 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles give up (20.7).
- When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Orange average 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (344.4).
- Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 344.4 yards.
- The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles average 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange give up per contest (325).
- In games that Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11