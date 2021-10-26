Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over the current 47-point total in all six games this season.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Navy's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 64.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 17.3 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 10.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in all six opportunities.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen surrender (31.9).
- When Tulsa records more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (355.6).
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 355.6 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (9).
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Midshipmen have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Midshipmen rack up 17.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).
- The Midshipmen average 280.3 yards per game, 129.1 fewer yards than the 409.4 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9