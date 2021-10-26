The Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over the current 47-point total in all six games this season.

So far this season, 85.7% of Navy's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 64.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 17.3 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 10.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-3-0 this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in all six opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen surrender (31.9).

When Tulsa records more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (355.6).

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 355.6 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Midshipmen have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Midshipmen rack up 17.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).

The Midshipmen average 280.3 yards per game, 129.1 fewer yards than the 409.4 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats