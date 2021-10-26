Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.
- The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.0 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 11.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls surrender (33.9).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Knights rack up 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per outing (376.3).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 376.3 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Owls average 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights surrender (28.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Owls rack up 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights allow per contest (371.0).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 371.0 yards.
- This season the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7