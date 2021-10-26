Oddsmakers heavily favor the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Lincoln Financial Field. UCF is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is 51.5 for the contest.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 54.7 points per game average.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.0 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 11.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls surrender (33.9).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Knights rack up 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per outing (376.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 376.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Owls average 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights surrender (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Owls rack up 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights allow per contest (371.0).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 371.0 yards.

This season the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).

Season Stats