The Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense will visit the USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are heavy, 21-point underdogs. The point total is set at 56.5.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 12.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the 58.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Trojans average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats give up (30.4).

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans rack up 444.7 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 362.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.

In games that USC totals more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-4-0 this year.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).

The Wildcats rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up (382.3).

In games that Arizona piles up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

