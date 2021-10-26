Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 12.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the 58.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Trojans average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats give up (30.4).
- USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
- The Trojans rack up 444.7 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 362.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- In games that USC totals more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).
- The Wildcats rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up (382.3).
- In games that Arizona piles up more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5