The Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are favored by 5.5 points when they play host to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in MWC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The contest's point total is 65.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65 .

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies average 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per matchup (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (448.3).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 448.3 yards.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).

When Hawaii records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow per matchup (445.7).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 445.7 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (10) this season.

