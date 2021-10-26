Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Aggies average 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per matchup (31.8).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.
- The Aggies rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (448.3).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 448.3 yards.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Hawaii's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).
- When Hawaii records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow per matchup (445.7).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 445.7 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18