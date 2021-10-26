The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. UCLA is a 6.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 60.5.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of UCLA's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.8 points greater than the 51.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins allow (26.3).

When Utah puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes collect 23.1 more yards per game (408.9) than the Bruins give up per matchup (385.8).

In games that Utah churns out over 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

UCLA has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Bruins score 33.3 points per game, 7.9 more than the Utes surrender (25.4).

When UCLA puts up more than 25.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins average 416.3 yards per game, 52 more yards than the 364.3 the Utes allow.

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 364.3 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats