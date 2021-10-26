The Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. An over/under of 70 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 70-point total in three of seven games this season.

Duke's games have gone over 70 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 0.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (443.3).

When Wake Forest churns out over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Blue Devils rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 472.3 yards per game, 34.9 more yards than the 437.4 the Demon Deacons allow.

In games that Duke churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats