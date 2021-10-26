October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. An over/under of 70 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 70-point total in three of seven games this season.
  • Duke's games have gone over 70 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 0.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 57.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Wake Forest has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Demon Deacons have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Demon Deacons average 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (443.3).
  • When Wake Forest churns out over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
  • In Duke's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
  • Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Blue Devils rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils rack up 472.3 yards per game, 34.9 more yards than the 437.4 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • In games that Duke churns out more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Wake ForestStatsDuke

43.1

Avg. Points Scored

27

26.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

469.6

Avg. Total Yards

472.3

437.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

6

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

10