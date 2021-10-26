Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 73 points in three of six games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 73 .
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers put up 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers allow per contest (27.4).
- Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 542.9 yards per game, 98.3 more yards than the 444.6 the 49ers allow per contest.
- When Western Kentucky churns out over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-2-1 this season.
- Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The 49ers score 26.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33 points.
- The 49ers collect 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 448.3 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8