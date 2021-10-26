C-USA rivals square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 17.5 points. The total is 73 points for this matchup.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 73 points in three of six games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 73 .

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers put up 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers allow per contest (27.4).

Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.4 points.

The Hilltoppers average 542.9 yards per game, 98.3 more yards than the 444.6 the 49ers allow per contest.

When Western Kentucky churns out over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-2-1 this season.

Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The 49ers score 26.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33 points.

The 49ers collect 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 448.3 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats