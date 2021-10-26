Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 12.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 36.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Badgers rack up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (14.6).
- Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.
- The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (301.1).
- In games that Wisconsin churns out more than 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Hawkeyes score 28.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Badgers give up (18.4).
- When Iowa puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up per outing (223.0).
- Iowa is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 223.0 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20