The Heartland Trophy is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has a 36.5-point over/under.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 12.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 36.5 over/under in this contest.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Badgers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Badgers rack up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (301.1).

In games that Wisconsin churns out more than 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Hawkeyes score 28.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Badgers give up (18.4).

When Iowa puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up per outing (223.0).

Iowa is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 223.0 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats