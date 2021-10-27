In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Green's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) meet in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has accumulated 24 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 35 times and averages 58.0 receiving yards.

Green has been the target of 15.7% (35 total) of his team's 223 passing attempts this season.

Green has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Green's 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Packers are 65.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Green caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

Note: Green's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers are conceding 229.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Green put together a 66-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches (22 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Green has 158 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive