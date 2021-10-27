October 27, 2021
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Green's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) meet in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has accumulated 24 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 35 times and averages 58.0 receiving yards.
  • Green has been the target of 15.7% (35 total) of his team's 223 passing attempts this season.
  • Green has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Green's 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Packers are 65.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Green caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers are conceding 229.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Green put together a 66-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches (22 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
  • Green has 158 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

Rondale Moore

31

13.9%

26

303

1

5

12.5%

